USTR says it looks forward to resolving aircraft subsidies fight with EU

FILE PHOTO: U.S. and European Union flags are pictured during the visit of Vice President Mike Pence to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Wednesday said it looked forward to working with European allies to resolve a long-standing dispute over aircraft subsidies once President Joe Biden’s nominee as top trade negotiator is confirmed.

“We know there is great interest in resolving the Boeing-Airbus dispute on both sides of the Atlantic and USTR looks forward to working with our European allies to find an outcome that levels the playing field once Ambassador Tai is confirmed,” USTR spokesman Adam Hodge said.

The Senate Finance Committee has not yet set a date for the confirmation hearing of Katherine Tai, the former top trade counsel on the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.