EU will hit back if U.S. imposes car tariffs, says Commissioner

FILE PHOTO - European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom attends an interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union will respond with countermeasures if the United States imposes tariffs on its cars, the bloc’s trade commissioner told Germany’s Die Zeit weekly on Wednesday.

“Then we will hit back, we can very quickly put together a long list of countermeasures that conform to World Trade Organisation rules,” Cecilia Malmstrom told the paper, adding the list could include cars, farming products and machinery.