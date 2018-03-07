FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 7, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Germany warns against premature reactions to U.S. tariff threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Deputy Economy Minister Matthias Machnig on Wednesday warned against premature reactions to a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose a 25-percent tariff on car imports.

FILE PHOTO: State Secretary at the German Ministry for Economic Affairs Matthias Machnig addresses a news conference during G20 digital ministers in Duesseldorf, Germany April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Machnig, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin, said the latest comments showed the danger that trade conflicts could result in escalating rhetoric, which would serve no one.

“I recommend waiting to see what is decided,” Machnig said.

Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.