Germany warns against premature reactions to U.S. tariff threat

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Deputy Economy Minister Matthias Machnig on Wednesday warned against premature reactions to a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose a 25-percent tariff on car imports.

FILE PHOTO: State Secretary at the German Ministry for Economic Affairs Matthias Machnig addresses a news conference during G20 digital ministers in Duesseldorf, Germany April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Machnig, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin, said the latest comments showed the danger that trade conflicts could result in escalating rhetoric, which would serve no one.

“I recommend waiting to see what is decided,” Machnig said.