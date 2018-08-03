FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 3, 2018 / 2:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

White House adviser Kudlow: EU trade announcements seen within 30 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday said the United States and the European Union were making strong progress in trade talks and could announce some agreements within the next month.

FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and chief of staff John Kelly (C) arrive prior to U.S. President Donald Trump delivering remarks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“We’re breaking ground,” Kudlow said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “We will have a number of announcements coming up, I hope, in the next thirty or so days with respect to transactions and market opening and increased investments with the European Union.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.