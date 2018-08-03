White House adviser Kudlow: EU trade announcements seen within 30 days

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday said the United States and the European Union were making strong progress in trade talks and could announce some agreements within the next month.

FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and chief of staff John Kelly (C) arrive prior to U.S. President Donald Trump delivering remarks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“We’re breaking ground,” Kudlow said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “We will have a number of announcements coming up, I hope, in the next thirty or so days with respect to transactions and market opening and increased investments with the European Union.”