BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government sees the danger of an “escalating spiral” in the current trade dispute between the United States and Europe, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - German government spokesman Steffen Seibert addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Seibert said Germany was watching developments and any response to threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose import tariffs would be closely coordinated by the European Union.