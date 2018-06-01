FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 1, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Salzgitter sees limited impact from U.S. steel tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Salzgitter, Germany’s second-largest steelmaker, says tariffs slapped on steel imports by the U.S. government will have a limited impact on its business.

FILE PHOTO: A worker at German steel manufacturer Salzgitter AG stands in front of a furnace at a plant in Salzgitter, Germany, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

“Our direct exposure is small,” a spokesman for the company said in an e-mailed statement on Friday. He declined to say how much steel the group exports to the United States.

Washington a day earlier imposed tariffs of 25 percent on imports of steel and 10 percent on aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.