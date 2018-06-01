Salzgitter sees limited impact from U.S. steel tariffs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Salzgitter, Germany’s second-largest steelmaker, says tariffs slapped on steel imports by the U.S. government will have a limited impact on its business.

FILE PHOTO: A worker at German steel manufacturer Salzgitter AG stands in front of a furnace at a plant in Salzgitter, Germany, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

“Our direct exposure is small,” a spokesman for the company said in an e-mailed statement on Friday. He declined to say how much steel the group exports to the United States.

Washington a day earlier imposed tariffs of 25 percent on imports of steel and 10 percent on aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.