June 1, 2018 / 7:54 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Volkswagen concerned by U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, urges dialogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) expressed “regret and concern” on Friday over the imposition by the United States of tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, urging a return to dialogue on a transatlantic trade deal.

FILE PHOTO: A car with the Volkswagen VW logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“We fear that this could mark the start of a negative development of measures and counter-measures from which no-one will emerge as the winner,” the German carmaker said in a statement.

    “Volkswagen would greatly welcome a resumption of talks on a transatlantic trade agreement between the USA and EU that would reduce bilateral trade barriers.”

    Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Christoph Steitz

