U.S. farmers to receive $14.5 billion in direct trade aid payments

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday that farmers will receive $14.5 billion in direct payments as part of a $16 billion aid package designed to offset the financial pain from trade disputes with China and other nations.

Farmers will receive the first direct payment in July or August, with subsequent payments planned for late fall and early 2020, the USDA said. The payments will be based on the counties in which farmers live, not by crop, according to the agency.