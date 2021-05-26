Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Business News

USTR submits new WTO proposal to curb forced labor on fishing vessels

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Wednesday said it submitted a new proposal to the World Trade Organization aimed at curbing the use of forced labor on fishing vessels, urging member countries to explicitly recognize the problem.

The USTR said in a statement its proposal urges WTO countries to curb harmful subsidies to fishing activities that may be associated with illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up