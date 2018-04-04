FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 5:12 PM / Updated a day ago

Ford Motor urges U.S., China to resolve trade issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday said it encouraged the U.S. and Chinese governments to “work together to resolve issues” after China retaliated against U.S. plans to impose tariffs with a list of similar duties.

The Ford logo is pictured on the company's stand during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

“We encourage both governments to work together to resolve issues between these two important economies,” Ford said in a statement.

Responding to tariffs imposed by the Trump government less than 11 hours later, China issued a list of duties on key American imports including soybeans, planes, cars, beef and chemicals in a move that sent global markets lower.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

