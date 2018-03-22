FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 5:09 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

EU exemptions from U.S. steel tariffs 'possible but not certain': French source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - It is “possible but not certain” that the United States will exempt EU member states from tariffs on steel and aluminum, a source with the French presidency said on Thursday on the sidelines of an EU summit.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a U.S. Senate committee hearing that President Donald Trump would not apply new steel and aluminum tariffs to the European Union and other trading partners which are currently negotiating exemptions.

Reporting by Richard Lough; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
