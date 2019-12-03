New U.S. threat of sanctions are bad for global economy - Le Maire

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference to release the Folz report about EDF's long-delayed Flamanville nuclear plant, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - New tariff threats by the United States on certain French products are bad for the global economy, and France is counting upon the solidarity of its European partners as it looks to challenge the move, the French finance minister said.

“We do not want to have any new sanctions. Between allies, we should not have a policy of sanctions, it’s bad for the economy,” Bruno Le Maire told reporters on Tuesday at a briefing at the French Finance Ministry.

“We are ready to adopt the OECD solution on digital tax. If the U.S. do the same, then it’s the end of the issue”, added Le Maire.