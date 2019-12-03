Ross says Trump has flexibility on tariffs toward France, Europe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has wide latitude in handling trade with France and other European allies, including imposing tariffs, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC in an interview in on Tuesday.

“He has flexibility to do tariffs,” Ross said, one day after the World Trade Organization rejected European Union claims over airplane subsidies. It also remains to be seen if Trump would also impose tariffs on other countries that impose a digital tax as France is considering, Ross added.