Technology News
July 26, 2019 / 10:58 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

France's Macron discussed need for broad digital tax deal with Trump: Elysee

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Emmanuel Macron discussed the need for an international agreement on taxing digital service companies with U.S. President Donald Trump in a call on Friday, the French president’s office said.

The exchange - which partly centered on Iran and the upcoming summit of the G7 group of rich nations in August - came after Trump earlier said he would hit France with “substantial reciprocal action” after Paris announced a tax that will affect U.S. technology companies.

“The president also underlined that the G7 summit would be an important opportunity to move towards a universal taxation of digital activities, which is in our common interest, and which we need to keep working on in order to obtain a broad international agreement,” Macron’s office said.

Reporting by Michel Rose and Sarah White; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below