EU is backing France in trade dispute with U.S.: France's Le Maire

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference to release the Folz report about EDF's long-delayed Flamanville nuclear plant, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU trade chief Phil Hogan has told France that the European Union fully supported France over tariffs the United States is threatening to impose on French goods because of France’s digital services tax.

“He confirmed to me that the European Union would be united behind France ... The proposed sanctions are unacceptable and the European Commission confirmed that all options are on the table,” Le Maire told reporters after meeting Hogan.

Le Maire said the United States still needed to respond to a proposal from the OECD on how to tax the digital economy and he would be talking about this with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later on Wednesday.