March 22, 2018 / 11:13 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

In call to Xi, France's Macron warns of escalation in trade tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a telephone call that it was vital to avoid an escalation in tensions on international trade which would be harmful to all sides, his office said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a press conference in Beijing, China, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

“The president ... stressed the importance of avoiding the rise of trade tensions which would be detrimental to all, while at the same time correcting, in a multilateral framework, the practices likely to create imbalances, in accordance with the commitments made in the framework of the G20,” the president’s office said in a statement after the call.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Bate Felix

