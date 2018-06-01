FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 2:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump discussed rebalancing trade with France's Macron: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday discussed addressing a trade imbalance with Europe on a call with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, the White House said on Friday, one day after the Trump administration announced it would levy steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to French President Emmanuel Macron during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“President Trump underscored the need to rebalance trade with Europe,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump and Macron also discussed timelines to solve “the migration problem in Libya,” the White House said.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Lambert

