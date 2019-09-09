U.S. Treasury chief weighing next steps amid French tax spat

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attends a working session during the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, near Paris, France, July 17, 2019. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is meeting with technology and other companies as it considers its options following a row with Paris over France’s tax on big internet firms, the U.S. Treasury secretary said on Monday.

Steven Mnuchin told reporters at the White House that efforts were ongoing after the two sides agreed at the G7 summit to seek an agreement in the next 90 days, with digital companies meeting with U.S. Treasury officials this week and multinational firms coming next week.

(This story corrects attribution in paragraph two)