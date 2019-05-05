U.S. stock futures tumble after Trump threatens China with steeper tariffs

A cargo ship is seen behind containers at an automated container terminal in Qingdao port, Shandong province, China October 1, 2018. Picture taken October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Wall Street stock index futures fell on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would hike U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and soon target hundreds of billions more.

-S&P 500 e-minis were down 47.5 points, or 1.61%, with 41,048 contracts changing hands.

-Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 139.25 points, or 1.77%, in volume of 7,976 contracts.

-Dow e-minis were down 443 points, or 1.67%, with 5,452 contracts changing hands.

-Benchmark 10-year note futures last rose 16/32 in price.