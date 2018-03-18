FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2018 / 4:19 PM / a day ago

Germany keen for dialogue with U.S. on trade, finance minister tells ARD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said it was important to start a dialogue with the United States about planned U.S. trade sanctions, but it was unclear if differences between Washington and Brussels could be resolved by the end of the week.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier attend the first cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Altmaier told German broadcaster ARD that Germany and the European Union were keen to avoid a trade war with Washington.

He stressed that Europe would not let itself be divided by the United States.

Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Catherine Evans

