German auto bosses did not discuss trade issues with Trump: VDA

BERLIN (Reuters) - Talks between German auto bosses and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington focused on the companies’ plans for the United States and were not about trade issues, German car association VDA said on Wednesday.

“It is a good sign when there is dialogue in times of conflict,” VDA President Bernhard Mattes said.

During the meeting, German executives told Trump they planned to boost U.S. investments, but warned they would be unable to do so if the U.S. imposed new tariffs on European-made cars.