Berlin: German automakers' meeting with Trump separate to U.S.-EU trade talks

Daimler AG CEO Dieter Zetsche departs after a meeting betweeen senior Trump administration officials and top executives of Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BERLIN (Reuters) - Discussions between German car executives and President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday should be seen as separate from the trade talks between the European Union and the United States, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

She said the talks were held for corporate reasons and the atmosphere was good.

During the meeting, Trump pressed senior executives of leading German automakers to expand their investments in the United States as the White House considers imposing new tariffs on European-made vehicles.

