German chancellery aware of plans for White House meeting of German car bosses

An American flag flies next to a Volkswagen car dealership in San Diego, California September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German chancellery is aware of the idea of a meeting between representatives of the U.S. government and the executives of German car companies, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Top executives from German carmakers Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), BMW (BMWG.DE) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE) are finalizing plans for a White House meeting on trade policy next week, German and U.S. officials said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has for months threatened to impose tariffs on vehicles assembled in the EU. The German government spokeswoman stressed that the European Commission was in principle responsible for negotiating with the U.S. administration on trade and tariffs.