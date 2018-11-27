Trump may impose tariffs on imported cars from next week: report

FILE PHOTO: Mechanic staff work on the production line of Volkswagen e-Golf in the Glaeserne Manufaktur plant in Dresden, Germany May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

BERLIN (Reuters) - European auto stocks extended losses on Tuesday after a German magazine reported that U.S. President Donald Trump could impose tariffs on imported cars from next week.

Wirtschaftswoche cited EU sources as saying a U.S. Department of Commerce investigation report was on Trump’s desk, adding: “Trump will possibly decide on tariffs as early as next week after the G20 meeting in Buenos Aires.”

It cited the sources as saying the report recommended a 25 percent customs duty on car imports from all countries except Canada and Mexico.

The White House House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did the European Commission.

European auto stocks extended losses after the report, falling as much as 2.5 percent. Autos stocks are down 20 percent year-to-date as fears of tariffs and slowing growth in car sales drive investors away from the sector.

Shares in VW (VOWG_p.DE) widened losses and were trading 2.8 percent lower at 1515 GMT. BMW (BMWG.DE) shares were down 1.6 percent. Daimler (DAIGn.DE) shares were down 2.2 percent.