Clouds over global economy have darkened since G7 summit, says IMF's Lagarde

BERLIN (Reuters) - The clouds over the global economy have darkened, especially since the divisive summit of leaders from the Group of Seven economic powers at the weekend, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (WMF) attends a news conference with representatives of the trade organizations after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Lagarde, speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin with the chiefs of other leading economic organizations and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said business confidence was declining due to measures that disrupt trade.

World Trade Organisation Director-General Roberto Azevedo added: “We must therefore stop this escalation of tensions. A tit-for-tat process is not going to be helpful.”