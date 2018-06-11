FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 11, 2018 / 5:24 PM / 2 days ago

Clouds over global economy have darkened since G7 summit, says IMF's Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The clouds over the global economy have darkened, especially since the divisive summit of leaders from the Group of Seven economic powers at the weekend, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (WMF) attends a news conference with representatives of the trade organizations after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Lagarde, speaking at a joint news conference in Berlin with the chiefs of other leading economic organizations and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said business confidence was declining due to measures that disrupt trade.

World Trade Organisation Director-General Roberto Azevedo added: “We must therefore stop this escalation of tensions. A tit-for-tat process is not going to be helpful.”

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.