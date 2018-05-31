FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 12:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Europe will give determined response to any U.S. tariffs: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the European Union would give a “smart, determined and jointly agreed” response if the United States decides to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a news conference with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon, Portugal, May 31 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

“We don’t know the decision yet but if tariffs were to be imposed, then we have a clear stance within the European Union,” Merkel said during a news conference in Lisbon.

“We are convinced that these tariffs are not in line with WTO rules,” Merkel said, pointing to a joint decision by European Union leaders to demand a permanent exemption from the U.S. tariffs and offer broader trade talks on a certain basis.

Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

