Europe will give determined response to any U.S. tariffs: Merkel

LISBON (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the European Union would give a “smart, determined and jointly agreed” response if the United States decides to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a news conference with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon, Portugal, May 31 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

“We don’t know the decision yet but if tariffs were to be imposed, then we have a clear stance within the European Union,” Merkel said during a news conference in Lisbon.

“We are convinced that these tariffs are not in line with WTO rules,” Merkel said, pointing to a joint decision by European Union leaders to demand a permanent exemption from the U.S. tariffs and offer broader trade talks on a certain basis.