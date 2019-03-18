Germany, Poland advocate positive trade agenda with U.S.: ministries

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union should pursue a positive trade agenda with the United States, the economy ministries of EU members Germany and Poland said on Monday in a joint declaration, despite the ongoing trade row between Washington and Brussels.

Multilateralism and open markets should be defended and an ambitious an EU trade policy promoted, they said.

“In parallel, the EU should continue its ambitious bilateral trade agenda with our trading partners. This should also include - to the widest extent possible - a positive trade agenda with the United States of America.”