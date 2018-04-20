FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018

Berlin: Not much time left before EU exemption from U.S. tariffs runs out

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is not much time left before an exemption for the European Union from higher U.S. import duties on steel and aluminum runs out on May 1, 2018, a spokesman for the German government said on Friday, adding it was an urgent matter.

FILE PHOTO - German government spokesman Steffen Seibert addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Spokesman Steffen Seibert said it was important for the European Union and the United States to continue to engage in dialogue and a spokesman for the Finance Ministry said it was necessary to work together with the United States to find solutions.

Seibert said German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, who met in Berlin on Thursday, had discussed their visits to Washington next week and would remain in close contact about that.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
