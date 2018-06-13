Thyssenkrupp Steel concerned by steel overcapacities after tariffs

BERLIN (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe says more steel coming to Europe as a result of U.S. steel tariffs would have a more serious impact than the tariffs themselves, an executive said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

The direct impact of the tariffs would be “painful, but manageable,” Andreas Goss, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, said on Wednesday.

Germany will press for quick action by a global steel forum to reduce overcapacities in the world market, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said earlier at the same event in Berlin.