FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
June 13, 2018 / 6:38 PM / in 8 hours

Thyssenkrupp Steel concerned by steel overcapacities after tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe says more steel coming to Europe as a result of U.S. steel tariffs would have a more serious impact than the tariffs themselves, an executive said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

The direct impact of the tariffs would be “painful, but manageable,” Andreas Goss, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, said on Wednesday.

Germany will press for quick action by a global steel forum to reduce overcapacities in the world market, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said earlier at the same event in Berlin.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.