May 30, 2018 / 12:17 PM / a few seconds ago

Berlin braced for U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs from June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs will probably take effect on June 1 unless a deal is struck, a spokesman for the German economy ministry said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Aluminium wheels are pictured at a scrapyard in Hamburg, September 28, 2012. Picture taken September 28. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

U.S. President Donald Trump has granted the European Union an exemption from the tariffs until June 1.

Asked about the procedure, the ministry spokesman said:

“As far as I know it is in the night (going into) June 1,” said the spokesman. “As far as I know, they (the tariffs) would automatically take effect,” he said, adding talks were still going on to try to get a deal.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers

