March 19, 2018 / 6:19 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

EU and U.S. can still avoid trade conflict: German economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany believes there is a chance that the European Union and the United States could avoid a dispute over planned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from morphing into a wider trade conflict, its economy minister said on Monday.

German Economic Minister Peter Altmaier delivers a statement regarding the Trump Administration's steel and aluminum tariffs outside of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis
Slideshow (6 Images)

“Both Secretary Ross and I have the impression that decisive talks will take place this week and that it is possible to reach a solution that averts a difficult trade conflict,” Peter Altmaier told reporters in Washington after talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

“This is not sure but I think with good will from both sides there is a chance that we could have a positive signal by the end of the week,” he added, referring to talks on Tuesday between Ross and European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alison Williams

