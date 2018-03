BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union has a chance to secure an exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that are going into effect on Friday, said German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

FILE PHOTO: German Economic Minister Peter Altmaier delivers a statement regarding the Trump Administration's steel and aluminum tariffs outside of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis

“I believe that we actually have a chance to prevent those (tariffs) from going into effect,” he told the public broadcaster ARD on Thursday.