Germany liaising with EU on U.S. car tariffs, won't speculate on U.S. timing: ministry

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen export cars are seen in the port of Emden, beside the VW plant, Germany March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is liaising closely with the European Union on a U.S. threat to impose higher car tariffs, the Economy Ministry said on Monday, adding that the German government would not speculate about the timing of the U.S. decision.

“Our general point of view is clear: We need fewer tariffs, not more,” the ministry said, adding that Germany was in favor of reaching an industrial tariffs agreement to reduce all tariffs in this sector to zero.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a German newspaper on Monday that she expects U.S. President Donald Trump to delay a May 18 deadline for U.S. tariffs on cars imported from the European Union.

Trump, who raised tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports earlier this month, is due to make a decision about European cars which could affect some 47 billion euros ($52.8 billion) worth of car and auto part exports.

($1 = 0.8904 euros)