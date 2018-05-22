Germany says up to U.S. to avoid damaging trade row escalation

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union has reached out to the United States to talk about strengthening free and fair trade within the framework of the World Trade Organisation and it is up to Washington to respond, Germany’s economy minister said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: German Economic Minister Peter Altmaier delivers a statement regarding the Trump Administration's steel and aluminum tariffs outside of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis

“It is now up to the United States to grab our hand and avoid an escalation that would hurt everyone,” Peter Altmaier said in a statement, adding that the EU was ready to talk about market access for industrial goods and energy issues.