BERLIN (Reuters) - All options to respond to planned U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel will be discussed at a summit of EU leaders this week, a German government official said on Wednesday.

Containers are seen at the loading terminal Altenwerder in the harbour of Hamburg, Germany February 3, 2016. Picture taken February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The official expressed confidence that the European Union would take a coherent stance on the issue and said there was willingness to talk to the United States about reducing tariffs and other restrictions to trade.