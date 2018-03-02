FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 8:14 AM / in 15 hours

Germany worried about Trump's planned steel, aluminum tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a media interview that he was“extremely concerned” about U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs on steel and aluminum and stressed that a trade war should be avoided at all costs.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel talks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“I hope that President Trump reconsiders his announcement,” Gabriel told the Funke group of newspapers.“We need to do everything possible to avoid an international trade war.”

Gabriel said the European Union needed to react resolutely to the U.S. tariffs, which he said endangered thousands of jobs in Europe.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

