BERLIN (Reuters) - The trade balance is only part of the current account surplus, a spokesman for the German government said on Wednesday, amid repeated complaints from U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States has large trade deficits with many countries.

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during a family photo at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that the United States runs a large account surplus with Europe if services are included in the total.