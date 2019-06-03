World News
Goldman Sachs sees U.S. trade war with China and Mexico escalating

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists said there was a 60% chance that the United States would slap tariffs on the final $300 billion of Chinese imports, up from their previous estimate of 40%.

“Rhetoric in China has intensified... additional escalation looks likely from both sides, including tariff and non-tariff measures,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a note late on Sunday.

After U.S. President Donald Trump announced a levy on imports from Mexico last week, GS saw a 70% chance of the tariffs on Mexican imports coming into effect at 5% on June 10 and a more than 50% chance they will rise to 10% on July 1.

GS economists also cut their chances the USMCA trade agreement will be ratified this year to 35% from 60% previously.

They saw a 40% chance of tariffs on cars coming into effect later this year, from 25% previously.

