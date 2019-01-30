U.S. Senator says tariffs on steel, aluminum should go before Congress takes up USMCA

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) leaves the Senate Chamber during the debate over the U.S. Supreme Court nomination of judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley on Wednesday called on the Trump administration to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and Mexico before the U.S. Congress begins considering legislation to implement the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

The leaders of the three countries agreed on a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which governs more than $1.2 trillion of mutual trade. But farmers have complained that trade tariffs with Mexico and Canada remaining in place is dampening the benefits of the new trade deal.