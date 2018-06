MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday that his country would “surely” look to Europe for pork products after imposing a 20 percent tariff on U.S. pork legs and shoulders.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks to the media during a news conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Guajardo spoke at an event in Mexico City, where he said a list of U.S. products that Mexico targeted on Tuesday with tariffs was designed to minimize the impact on Mexican inflation.