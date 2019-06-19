U.S. trade chief expects to meet China's vice premier ahead of G20

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer waves to reporters next to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they greet counterparts from China outside the office of the U.S. Trade Representative for a second day of last ditch trade talks in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. trade negotiator on Wednesday said he expects he and the U.S. Treasury secretary will meet the Chinese vice premier ahead of the G20 summit in Japan later this month.

China and the United States have agreed to revive trade talks after a long lull in efforts to resolve a costly trade dispute that has put pressure on financial markets and damaged the global economy.

It is unclear when the U.S.-China trade negotiations will restart, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said at a hearing of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.

The United States is “certainly willing to engage” with China in the discussions, Lighthizer told lawmakers during his second hearing before lawmakers this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. China, which previously declined to say whether the two leaders would get together, confirmed the meeting.