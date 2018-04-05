U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to hold tariff hearing April 12

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing on the effects of recent tariff increases on April 12, its chairman said on Thursday.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, arrives for a Republican conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“In enforcing our trade laws, we should always take a targeted approach to address unfair practices while avoiding harm to U.S. workers and job creators,” chairman Kevin Brady said in a statement.

Brady said witnesses would discuss how their businesses would be impacted by the tariffs that were recently announced by President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, and possible retaliation by other countries.