Business News
March 5, 2019 / 3:43 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

India says preferential trade arrangement with U.S. more symbolic than high value: source

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India hopes the planned withdrawal by the United States of a preferential trade treatment to India would not lead to trade hurdles, an Indian government source said on Tuesday, adding that the “actual benefit” to India was only $250 million a year.

“GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) is more symbolic of the strategic relationship not in value terms,” the source said, declining to be named ahead of a press briefing by the Indian trade ministry.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he intended to end India’s preferential trade treatment under a program that allows $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports to enter the United States duty free.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below