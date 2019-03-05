India says no plan to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India does not plan to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods after U.S. President Donald Trump said he intends to end India’s preferential trade treatment, a top trade official said on Tuesday.

Anup Wadhawan said the withdrawal of the Generalised System of Preferences for Indian products would have limited impact. The two countries had been working on a trade package to address each other’s concerns, he said.

Under the GSP program, India exports $5.6 billion worth of goods to the United States duty free.