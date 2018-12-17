India holds off raising import tariffs on some U.S. goods until Jan 31: government statement

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has held off until end-January 2019 raising tariffs on select goods from the United States, deferring for the fourth time retaliatory action against higher import tariffs imposed by the U.S. on steel and aluminum, the government said on Monday.

Angered by Washington’s refusal to exempt it from higher steel and aluminum tariffs, New Delhi said in June that it would raise import tax from Aug. 4 on some U.S. products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.

India further delayed imposing higher taxes thrice until Dec. 17, and with negotiations still going on, decided to defer the date again.