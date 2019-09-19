India meets criteria to reclaim U.S. trade concessions

FILE PHOTO: India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale speaks during a media briefing in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India meets the criteria for trade concessions that the United States eliminated in June, India’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Thursday.

The United States removed India from the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program that allowed duty-free entry for up to $5.6 billion worth of its annual exports to the United States, citing lack of reciprocal market access.

Washington should take a call on reinstating trade concessions under the GSP, Gokhale told a news conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump later this month in the United States.