India, U.S. closer to resolving some trade issues: minister

FILE PHOTO: A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said New Delhi was in advanced stages to resolve some of the ongoing trade issues with Washington and was keen to expand ties further including a free trade pact.

“With the U.S. we are at an advanced stage of dialogue to sort out some of the pressing issues,” Goyal said at a security conference in New Delhi.

The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, slapping higher tariffs on each other’s products and the U.S. withdrawing a key concession to India.

India was also in talks with the European Union to move toward free trade agreements, Goyal said.

“As far as the EU is concerned, we are waiting for the EU to take charge,” the commerce minister said. “We are very keen to pursue the dialogue further.”