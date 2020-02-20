U.S.-India trade deal unlikely before Trump's India trip-business group

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and India are unlikely to reach a limited trade agreement in time for U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to India next week as proposed new Indian tariffs have complicated negotiations, the head of a U.S.-based business group said on Thursday.

Nisha Biswal, president of the U.S.-India Business Council, told reporters that hopes were fading for the two sides to quickly bridge gaps in their efforts to restore some U.S. trade preferences for India and improve access for U.S. agriculture and medical devices to India’s 1.3 billion consumers.

“We’re still hopeful that some kind of agreement could be reached, but we do recognize and acknowledge that both governments have been indicating that is unlikely t this juncture,” Biswal said.