Trump announces new tariffs on China

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to impose a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1, after U.S. and Chinese negotiators failed to kickstart trade talks between the world’s two largest economies.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media after returning from a quick trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

KEY POINTS:

* The new tariffs will hit a wide swath of consumer goods from cell phones to toys to computers

* The tariffs will be levied at 10% starting Sept. 1

* About $250 billion of imports from China are already subject to a 25% tariff

* IMF has warned that tariffs already in place will shave 0.2% off global economic output in 2020

MARKET REACTION:

* STOCKS: S&P 500 index turned sharply lower

* BONDS: Yields fell, with the 10-year Treasury yields dropping to the lowest since 2016

* FOREX: The dollar index lost ground, led by a big surge in the Japanese yen

COMMENTS:

RICHARD BERNSTEIN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE/CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICE, RICHARD BERNSTEIN ADVISORS, NEW YORK:

“The key word is ‘uncertainty.’ Uncertainty acts like the Fed tightening. It raises risk premiums and stymies activity. Full stop.”

JASON WARE, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP, SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH:

“It’s funny because we are seeing the probabilities of another rate cut in the futures market going up because we have the potential for another round of tariffs on September 1. The read-through there is that the ‘downside’ risks that the Fed is paying closer attention to really is a function of the trade war. They are trying to be gentle in the way they say that – Powell said several times ‘staying in my own lane’ but the true global risk they are focused on is the trade war. So here we are today, with another round of doubling-down on what most people, economists on the left and right agree is a bad idea, and the market is responding in kind. It is more signaling to China than it is to the Fed but how the Fed interprets the potentially downside risk growing because trade is not getting better it is, in fact, getting worse is certainly worth paying attention to.”

MICHAEL O’ROURKE, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, JONESTRADING, GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT:

“Obviously more tariffs are a negative just in terms of trade and the global economy. But also it looks like the president is bullying the chairman of the Federal Reserve in order to wage his trade war, so that should not play well with the market. The market should not appreciate that.

“Again, it’s a further deterioration of the situation. In the first week of May, we were looking at we’re supposed to have a trade deal by May 10th, and now we’re in the first week of August, and we are planning to tariff every single import that comes in from China.

“You had a name like Apple that was very strong yesterday... and now iPhones will come under this new round of tariffs at a point in time when they can’t pass higher costs onto their clients.

“Retailers are feeling it. It’s just more friction in the global economy and a situation where the market has been betting on this situation getting better and then having the benefit of interest rate cuts, and now the situation is getting worse. I would expect we see risk-off trading for the next week or two.”

CHUCK CARLSON, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HORIZON INVESTMENT SERVICES, HAMMOND, INDIANA:

“It shows the market’s sensitivity to trade. This is a continuation of the fraying that seems to be going on with the trade talks.”

“Nobody knows what Trump’s agenda is, what he would look at as a win. Obviously he’s seeing China’s reluctance to do anything towards a resolution, and he’s throwing in a grenade.”

ROBERT PAVLIK, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER, SLATESTONE WEALTH LLC, NEW YORK:

“Trump is firing these off too quickly where it almost becomes a desperate scenario where the Street does not know how to react. It is hard to understand why this is occurring because we are halfway through 2019 and this (trade with China) is not moving in the right direction.”

“Near term this just creates so much uncertainty for the market, especially on a day that was going so well. Many individual names were doing so well and were attempting to bounce from yesterday’s decline and then something like this hits.”

MAZEN ISSA, SENIOR FOREIGN EXCHANGE STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES, NEW YORK:

“It’s causing a little bit of havoc. It is certainly weighing a bit on some currencies, particularly (the Australian dollar.) It is also helping to pull down Treasury yields and consequently the dollar is following along for the ride. In particular, the dollar/yen has had a huge whipsaw since the overnight highs around 109.20 – and now we’re heading towards the low 107s.”

“One thing that’s interesting is that after the Fed decision yesterday Trump tweeted in fairly short order his disapproval of it, and so he went outside of the lines to start a trade war.”

“The trade delegation wasn’t as positive as they had hoped and this is certainly trying to put more pressure on that.”

“There have been fairly substantial moves in the rates market, so foreign exchange is not going to be immune to that. But by comparison, outside of dollar/yen, the moves have been a little bit more measured, but certainly still exhibiting some sympathy.”